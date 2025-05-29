See who and what were making Wigan news in 1994

By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th May 2025, 04:45 BST
Student fashion, vintage vehicles and the Standish Festival were among events captured on film 31 years ago by our photographers in 1994.

See if you recognise any faces.

Head teacher at St. Edward's RC Primary School, Newtown, William Pyke, with pupils from each year on his retirement after 23 years at the school on Thursday 30th of June 1994.

1. 1994

Head teacher at St. Edward's RC Primary School, Newtown, William Pyke, with pupils from each year on his retirement after 23 years at the school on Thursday 30th of June 1994. Photo: Frank Orrell

Happy times for mother and son on board a barge on Saturday 6th of August 1994 during the Wigan Pier boat rally weekend.

2. 1994

Happy times for mother and son on board a barge on Saturday 6th of August 1994 during the Wigan Pier boat rally weekend. Photo: Frank Orrell

Some of the vintage vehicles on show on Saturday 6th of August 1994 during the Wigan Pier boat rally weekend.

3. 1994

Some of the vintage vehicles on show on Saturday 6th of August 1994 during the Wigan Pier boat rally weekend. Photo: Frank Orrell

Members of the International Christian Community Centre, Wigan, ready to set off on a mercy mission to rebuild and restructure a rundown orphanage in the Philippines on Tuesday 11th of January 1994.

4. 1994

Members of the International Christian Community Centre, Wigan, ready to set off on a mercy mission to rebuild and restructure a rundown orphanage in the Philippines on Tuesday 11th of January 1994. Photo: Frank Orrell

Related topics:Wigan
