1994
1. 1994
Head teacher at St. Edward's RC Primary School, Newtown, William Pyke, with pupils from each year on his retirement after 23 years at the school on Thursday 30th of June 1994. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1994
Happy times for mother and son on board a barge on Saturday 6th of August 1994 during the Wigan Pier boat rally weekend. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1994
Some of the vintage vehicles on show on Saturday 6th of August 1994 during the Wigan Pier boat rally weekend. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1994
Members of the International Christian Community Centre, Wigan, ready to set off on a mercy mission to rebuild and restructure a rundown orphanage in the Philippines on Tuesday 11th of January 1994. Photo: Frank Orrell
