And there are enough pictures for a third one yet, so watch this space!
1. Wigan Carnival memories from the 1970s and '80s
. Photo: STAFF
2. Wigan Woodcraft Folk on the warpath in 1977
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Girls from the Treble O Youth Club, Pemberton, perform their hula dance in 1975
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. A young boy band on parade at the carnival in 1975
. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.