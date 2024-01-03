SPECTACULAR: a bird's eye view of Wigan's biggest developments

In the case of The Galleries, after months of demolition work there is now virtually a blank canvas (other than the market hall which will only come down once the new one is built). Hopes are high that the Wigan Pier buildings will finally relaunch in the next year with developers saying it will only take a few months to kit the premises out, all the heavy duty restoration having already taken place. And the first phase of the Eckersley Mills project is set to be completed in 2024 with Mill One becoming offices with a rooftop restaurant and Altrincham Market-style food hall on the ground floor.