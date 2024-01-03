News you can trust since 1853
SPECTACULAR: a bird's eye view of Wigan's biggest developments

The year 2024 is going to be a transformative one for Wigan’s skyline. Several of its landmarks have already been changing and these exclusive drone pictures taken by reader Brian King show how each one near or in the town centre is shaping up.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

In the case of The Galleries, after months of demolition work there is now virtually a blank canvas (other than the market hall which will only come down once the new one is built). Hopes are high that the Wigan Pier buildings will finally relaunch in the next year with developers saying it will only take a few months to kit the premises out, all the heavy duty restoration having already taken place. And the first phase of the Eckersley Mills project is set to be completed in 2024 with Mill One becoming offices with a rooftop restaurant and Altrincham Market-style food hall on the ground floor.

This picture shows what a huge space the developers have to work with when Galleries25 construction gets under way in 2024

This picture shows what a huge space the developers have to work with when Galleries25 construction gets under way in 2024 Photo: Brian King

Only the market hall remains of the Galleries after months of demolition work

Only the market hall remains of the Galleries after months of demolition work Photo: Brian King

Looking from the market hall down Mesnes Street towards Scholes

Looking from the market hall down Mesnes Street towards Scholes Photo: Brian King

This picture shows Makinson Arcade jutting out into what was the Galleries

This picture shows Makinson Arcade jutting out into what was the Galleries Photo: Brian King

