Spectacular: aerial pictures of the Three Sisters
Once this land was an ugly expanse of spoil tips. But in the 1970s someone had the idea of turning The Three Sisters into a nature reserve and since then it has been one of the jewels in Wigan’s crown while the site also plays host to events at its motor racing track.
These previously unpublished images from our photographer Kelvin’s drone camera give a wonderful bird’s eye view of the track and reserve at Bryn.