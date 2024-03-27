Spectacular: eye-in-the-sky view of Pennington Flash and marina

Here’s a rare sight! Pennington Flash and its country park are extremely popular visitor attractions in the area, but you don’t often see them from the skies.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 09:21 GMT
Pennington Flash is rich in wildlifePennington Flash is rich in wildlife
Our photographer Kelvin has had his drone camera out again to picture the nature reserve, its beautful surrounds along with Pennington Waterside and Marina which connects directly to the Bridgewater Canal.

