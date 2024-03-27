Spectacular: eye-in-the-sky view of Pennington Flash and marina
Here’s a rare sight! Pennington Flash and its country park are extremely popular visitor attractions in the area, but you don’t often see them from the skies.
Our photographer Kelvin has had his drone camera out again to picture the nature reserve, its beautful surrounds along with Pennington Waterside and Marina which connects directly to the Bridgewater Canal.
