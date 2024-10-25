Spooky socialising: On The Town Hallowe'en special from 2009

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
This latest collection of pictures from the Wigan Evening Post’s old On The Town feature includes quite a few of King Street revellers donning fancy dress for Hallowe’en celebrations.

They were all taken in late October and early November 2009 and it seems clear that the girls made far more effort to get into the spirit of things than the boys! Go far enough through the gallery and there are also images of party-goers in more regular gear for a night out too.

