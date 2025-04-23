Station Road, Wigan: memories of legendary street no longer there

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
While some parts of Wigan town centre look remarkably the same as they did a century or more ago, the area that was once Station Road has chamnged beyond recognition. It was home to a railway station – hence its name! – Wigan Casino and The Ritz which was not only a colossal cinema but also major performance venue.

Here is a collection of photo reminders of both happy and sad times on a street now covered by the Grand Arcade.

.

1. Station Road, Wigan, in years past

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Wigan Casino prominent in the late 1970s. On the left is Central Hall with the Civic Centre behind. Right is the side of the Ritz cinema and bingo hall and in the foreground where the cars are parked was the site of Central Station. Station Road multi-storey would be built later

. Photo: FO

Photo Sales
.

3. BC Minors club members at the ABC Cinema

. Photo: gb

Photo Sales
.

4. Station Road bus shelters in the 1970s

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Station RoadWiganGrand Arcade
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice