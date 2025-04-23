Here is a collection of photo reminders of both happy and sad times on a street now covered by the Grand Arcade.
1. Station Road, Wigan, in years past
. Photo: STAFF
2. Wigan Casino prominent in the late 1970s. On the left is Central Hall with the Civic Centre behind. Right is the side of the Ritz cinema and bingo hall and in the foreground where the cars are parked was the site of Central Station. Station Road multi-storey would be built later
. Photo: FO
3. BC Minors club members at the ABC Cinema
. Photo: gb
4. Station Road bus shelters in the 1970s
. Photo: STAFF
