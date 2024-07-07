They were taken by the late Colin Livesey, who worked at Wigan Council for 37 years, latterly as a health and safety officer.

Colin's widow Dorothy said: "He had a great interest in photography. They were found in an old photo box."

Although they are undated, it is thought the snaps were taken around the mid-1980s, before large parts of Wigan town centre were being flattened in preparation for the building of the Galleries shopping centre.

Featuring in several of the images are the old market hall and the expanse of the market square which at other times would be brimming with stalls.