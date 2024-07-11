Sunnier times: memories of summer days past at Wigan's Mesnes Park

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
We can still hope that the weather is going to buck up its ideas in the weeks ahead. But in the meantime here is a pictorial reminder of hotter summers past with pictures taken at Mesnes Park, Wigan, from way back in 1926 to less than a decade ago.

There are some particularly memorable photos we took of family fun at this jewel-in-the-crown location during the late 1960s and early ’70s.

1. Wigan's Mesnes Park in summers past

. Photo: STAFF

2. Youngsters enjoy a Punch and Judy show in that sweltering summer of 1976

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Sue Prescott, left, Stephanie Wilson and Joanne Wilson, of Frederick's Ice Cream in Mesnes Park Pavilion, who were selling special Jubilee and Olympic ice creams and cones for the summer of 2012

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. Summer fun in July 1972

. Photo: STAFF

