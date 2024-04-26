Take a look back at the Wigan neighbourhood that has changed out of all recognition

It was always a high-density neighbourhood, except decades ago the housing stock was horizontal as opposed to vertical, as it is now.

Rows of back-to-back houses were swept away in the early 1970s to create the view which now dominates the Wigan skyline, and is familiar to thousands of drivers who pass through the town centre daily.

Here we take a look back at the Wigan community in these haunting archive pictures.

A scene from a Wigan street in the Scholes area about to be demolished in 1971. Pic: Frank Orrell

A view across Station Road showing Central Station and the Scholes flats in the foreground with Wigan Little Theatre, Walter Heyes Electrical Works and Central Park in the background in the late 1960s. Pic: Frank Orrell

Views of Scholes in Wigan, during redevelopment in 1972