The Mayor of Wigan welcomes new British citizens

Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Martin Ainscough and Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson welcomed Wigan's newest residents as certificates were presented at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony held at Wigan Town Hall.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

