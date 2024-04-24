The Mayor of Wigan welcomes new British citizens

Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Martin Ainscough and Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson welcomed Wigan's newest residents as certificates were presented at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony held at Wigan Town Hall.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
April ceremony
1. British Citizenship ceremony
Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Martin Ainscough and Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson welcomes Wigan's new British Citizens as certificates were presented at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony held at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Martin Ainscough, left, and Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson, right, welcomes Wigan's new British Citizens as certificates were presented at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony held at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson welcomes Wigan's new British Citizens as certificates were presented at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony held at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.