Younger readers won’t remember how Westwood Power Station, and its pair of cooling towers, used to dominate the Wigan landscape up to the end of the ’80s.

1. Westwood cooling towers and power station

2. A view from Highfield of Westwood power station cooling towers showing how they dominated the skyline shortly before demolition in 1989

3. Ince Cemetery in the mid-1980s with the cooling towers in the distance

4. A misty morning view down Chapel Lane towards Westwood cooling towers in the late 1960s

