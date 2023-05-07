News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
21 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
21 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
22 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
22 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Thirteen buildings in Wigan that are listed

Wigan is home to hundreds of historic buildings that have been listed.

By Sian Jones
Published 7th May 2023, 12:30 BST

These buildings have been classified into one of three grades:

  • Grade I buildings are of exceptional interest.
  • Grade II* buildings are particularly important buildings of more than special interest.
  • Grade II buildings are of special interest warranting every effort to preserve them.

Here is a round-up of some of the buildings that have been awarded listed status.

St Wilfrid's was listed as Grade I in 1966

1. St Wilfrid's Church- Market Street, Standish

St Wilfrid's was listed as Grade I in 1966 Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The Museum of Wigan Life formerly the Central Library was awarded Grade II status in 1988

2. The Museum of Wigan Life- Rodney Street, Wigan

The Museum of Wigan Life formerly the Central Library was awarded Grade II status in 1988 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
St Thomas's CE Parish Church was awarded Grade II status in 1966

3. St Thomas's CE Parish Church- Ashton

St Thomas's CE Parish Church was awarded Grade II status in 1966 Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Eckersley Mills was awarded Grade II status in 1994

4. Eckersley Mills- Swan Meadow Road, Wigan

Eckersley Mills was awarded Grade II status in 1994 Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Wigan