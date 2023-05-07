Thirteen buildings in Wigan that are listed
Wigan is home to hundreds of historic buildings that have been listed.
These buildings have been classified into one of three grades:
- Grade I buildings are of exceptional interest.
- Grade II* buildings are particularly important buildings of more than special interest.
- Grade II buildings are of special interest warranting every effort to preserve them.
Here is a round-up of some of the buildings that have been awarded listed status.
