Treasured pictures of Scholes people, places and events during the 20th century

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jan 2025, 12:30 GMT
A special group of pictures here from the Wigan Today covering most of the 20th century and starring Scholes. Its people, its landmarks, visitors and events all feature.

We are particularly grateful to Scholes resident Tom Penman who supplied many of the older images.

1. Life in Scholes during the 20th century

2. This is Scholes Crossing which has now been changed beyond recognition

3. Scholes's Sunshine House needed a hand from Wigan Police to get the youth club restarted. Volunteers Winifred Gough, Alison Barr, Coun Bill Pendleton, Audery Hynes and Anne Mullins are pictured

4. Scholes as it used to be, from the top of Greenhough Street

