Turning back the clock nearly 50 years to see what was making Wigan news in 1976
Published 21st Feb 2023, 15:45 BST
A few famous faces, school events and bobbies on bikes feature in this collection of Wigan news photographs from 1976.
Young fans were not quite sure what to make of Dr. Who, alias actor Tom Baker, when he landed at a Wigan town centre newsagents to sign autographs and publicise the new Dr. Who book in April 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
Pauline Davies at home with her mum in Lowton just after winning the Miss England 1976 title in March. Pauline was a draughtswoman until leaving to become a full time successful photographic fashion model. She went on to win many beauty titles around Britain. After winning the Miss England title she was a semi-finalist in the Miss Universe contest. She also appeared in many television programmes during her career including "The Generation Game", It's a Knockout", Pebble Mill at One" and "Come Dancing". Pauline went on to become a well known watercolour artist doing commercial work and private commissions. Photo: Frank Orrell
Drag queen Danny La Rue with members of the Post and Chronicle Women's Circle Pauline Richards and Mrs. Ashton after one of his shows at the Golden Garter theatre restaurant, Manchester, in April 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell