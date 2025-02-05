Two Wigan teams pictured in the 1998 Lancashire County Cup final of 1998

By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
These rugby photographs have not seen the light of day for almost 27 years. Newly recovered from negatives, they feature action from the Lancashire County Cup Final of 1998 as Orrell St James’s took on Parkside Golborne at Edge Hall Road, Orrell.

We hope they bring back stirring memories.

RETRO - 1998 - Rugby action - Lancashire County Cup Final, 27th December 1998 - Orrell St James (blue kit) v Parkside Golborne (green and yellow kit), at Edge Hall Road, Orrell.

1. RETRO

RETRO - 1998 - Rugby action - Lancashire County Cup Final, 27th December 1998 - Orrell St James (blue kit) v Parkside Golborne (green and yellow kit), at Edge Hall Road, Orrell. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
RETRO - 1998 - Rugby action - Lancashire County Cup Final, 27th December 1998 - Orrell St James (blue kit) v Parkside Golborne (green and yellow kit), at Edge Hall Road, Orrell.

2. RETRO

RETRO - 1998 - Rugby action - Lancashire County Cup Final, 27th December 1998 - Orrell St James (blue kit) v Parkside Golborne (green and yellow kit), at Edge Hall Road, Orrell. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
RETRO - 1998 - Rugby action - Lancashire County Cup Final, 27th December 1998 - Orrell St James (blue kit) v Parkside Golborne (green and yellow kit), at Edge Hall Road, Orrell.

3. RETRO

RETRO - 1998 - Rugby action - Lancashire County Cup Final, 27th December 1998 - Orrell St James (blue kit) v Parkside Golborne (green and yellow kit), at Edge Hall Road, Orrell. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
RETRO - 1998 - Rugby action - Lancashire County Cup Final, 27th December 1998 - Orrell St James (blue kit) v Parkside Golborne (green and yellow kit), at Edge Hall Road, Orrell.

4. RETRO

RETRO - 1998 - Rugby action - Lancashire County Cup Final, 27th December 1998 - Orrell St James (blue kit) v Parkside Golborne (green and yellow kit), at Edge Hall Road, Orrell. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WiganOrrell
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice