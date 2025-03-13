Vintage pictures of Wigan cottages: some from more than a century ago

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
A charming little collection of pictures from our archives awaits you here, featuring cottages in Wigan from many years ago.

Few if any will still be around today. Sadly some of the pictures do not have sufficient captions to say exactly where they were.

1. Tumbledown cottages were the usual homes for Wigan miners in the old days, usually with a small allotment at the rear

. Photo: Send in

2. Miners' cottages in Wigan

. Photo: Send in

3. Butterfly Hall Cottages on Sennicar Lane, Haigh, in the late 1800s

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Brock Mill Cottages in 1920. On the left can be seen the ol mineral railway bridge with the trackbed bare of rail lines

. Photo: Submitted

