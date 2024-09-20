..
.

Vintage pictures: see who and what were making Wigan's news in 1958

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
This collection of pictures mined from the Wigan Today archives will test even the longest memories.

All these photographs were taken of people, places and events happening in Wigan 66 years ago in 1958. Enjoy!

.

1. Wigan Girls' High School and the 4th Wigan Town (High School) Company Girl Guides exhibition: Lady Baden-Powell at the Queens Hall

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Ken Saxon from Scholes pictured in 1958 with his BSA motorbike

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
.

3. Wigan wrestler Jack Dempsey who was one of the leading British welterweight champions in the 1950s and '60s. Born in Newtown in 1920 his real name was Tommy "Tucker" Moore and he became British Welterweight Champion in 1958 after beating the more high profile Mick McManus and later won the World Welterweight Championship. He retired from wrestling in 1966 and in later years he helped to run a shop in Vine Street, Whelley, with his wife Theresa, worked at Gullicks and was an instructor at Riley's gym. He died in 2007 aged 87

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

4. A student on a building course at Wigan Technical College poses with his scooter

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan