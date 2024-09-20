All these photographs were taken of people, places and events happening in Wigan 66 years ago in 1958. Enjoy!
1. Wigan Girls' High School and the 4th Wigan Town (High School) Company Girl Guides exhibition: Lady Baden-Powell at the Queens Hall
. Photo: STAFF
2. Ken Saxon from Scholes pictured in 1958 with his BSA motorbike
. Photo: UGC
3. Wigan wrestler Jack Dempsey who was one of the leading British welterweight champions in the 1950s and '60s. Born in Newtown in 1920 his real name was Tommy "Tucker" Moore and he became British Welterweight Champion in 1958 after beating the more high profile Mick McManus and later won the World Welterweight Championship. He retired from wrestling in 1966 and in later years he helped to run a shop in Vine Street, Whelley, with his wife Theresa, worked at Gullicks and was an instructor at Riley's gym. He died in 2007 aged 87
. Photo: STAFF
4. A student on a building course at Wigan Technical College poses with his scooter
. Photo: STAFF
