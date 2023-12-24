Watch as a new Haigh Hall gate is cast
History was made as casting for 'The Miner's Gate' - the people's choice for the Mowpin Lodge Gates at Haigh Hall - began.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The design for the gates was chosen by local people in a public vote last year.
The borough's rich mining history is the focus of the design, showing a mining shovel and pick axe. And now it's being made into reality.
The work is being carried out at Wigan foundry J T & E Castings in Leyland Mill Lane.