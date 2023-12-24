News you can trust since 1853
Watch as a new Haigh Hall gate is cast

History was made as casting for 'The Miner's Gate' - the people's choice for the Mowpin Lodge Gates at Haigh Hall - began.
By Alan Weston
Published 24th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
The design for the gates was chosen by local people in a public vote last year.

The borough's rich mining history is the focus of the design, showing a mining shovel and pick axe. And now it's being made into reality.

The work is being carried out at Wigan foundry J T & E Castings in Leyland Mill Lane.

