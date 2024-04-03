What's on: new Forward, Together exhibition celebrating 50 years of Wigan Council

The free display, which has been curated with the help of students from Wigan and Leigh College, celebrates people, places and communities that have shaped the character of the borough since its formation in 1974. The exhibition is open Thursday to Saturday 10am to 2pm (4pm on weekdays) until September.
1. Forward Together exhibition
Katrina Houghton, lead officer - Arts Wigan Council at Forward, Together, a new exhibition telling the story of the last 50 years of Wigan Borough. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Forward Together exhibition
The exhibition is open Thursday to Saturday 10am to 2pm (4pm on weekdays) until September. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Forward Together exhibition
Neil Harris, business manager culture, art and heritage Wigan Council - at Forward, Together, a new exhibition telling the story of 50 years of Wigan Borough. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Forward Together exhibition
We take a look around Forward, Together, a new exhibition telling the story of the last 50 years of Wigan Borough. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
