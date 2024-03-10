When coal was king: Wigan's rich mining past revealed in these extraordinary photos on 40th anniversary of miners' strike

In these pictures taken from our archive, we take a look back at Wigan’s rich mining heritage, as well as scenes from miners’ strikes over the decades when coal was king.
1. Miners Strike 1984 marchers through Wigan town centre along Standishgate
2. A rally sets off from Leigh Miners Welfare Institute in 1984 during the miners strike. (Pic: Gary Brunskill)
3. The front of the solidarity demonstration in support of local striking miners and their families, organised by the Atherton & Tyldesley Miners' Support Group during the 1984-85 Miners' Strike.
4. Windy Arbour drift mine at Highfield Wigan. (Pic: Gary Brunskill)
