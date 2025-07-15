Work has been completed on a mural celebrating a much-missed Wigan borough musician.

Ronnie Carr played bass guitar with The Beat Boys, a Leigh-based rock n’ roll, pop and skiffle band popular with audiences during the 1960s and shared the stage with the likes of The Rolling Stones and Georgie Fame.

The group supported the Stones at the Wigan Empire in 1963 – with Ronnie saying his band “blew them off the stage” – as well as recording with Decca and accompanying top American artists on their tours.

He died in 2022 at the age of 87, and since then his second wife Doris has been thinking how a permanent tribute could be created to his memory.

A mural to musician Ronnie Carr has been created at the side of The Gary Kay Centre, Spinning Gate, Leigh, by Wigan-based artist Scott Wilcock, AKA Snow Graffiti

The 75-year-old said: “At first we were looking at getting him a star on the Leigh walk of fame but we were told that you have to be alive to qualify so it was back to the drawing board.

"Then came the idea of a mural and Scott Wilcock of Snow Graffiti was approached. We contacted local councillor Kevin Anderson about funding and he kindly contributed Brighter Borough funds to help pay for it.”

All that was needed then was a suitable wall and one was identified on the side of the council-owned Gary Kay Centre at Spinning Gate, Leigh.

Doris and Ronnie’s son Robert collaborated with Scott on the design and provided photos.

The late Ronnie Carr

Doris said: “Ronnie played in a lot of bands but there wasn’t room for all of them so we went for The Beat Boys and Blues Set because they were the ones he talked about the most.

"This has been 18 months in the making so it’s not been a quick process.

"But now I’ve seen the finished work I think it’s absolutely brilliant. Scott has captured my husband’s image to perfection.

"I am sure it will turn a lot of heads and it brightens the place up too.”

The Beat Boys

Doris said that Scott has sealed the artwork for the next 10 years and when that expires, he will come back and seal it again, ensuring its longevity.

An official unveiling of the mural has been scheduled for August 29.