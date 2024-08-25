Wigan 1964: building a new pool, railway station closes and Beatles fans

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Here’s a fascinating gallery of pictures which show what was making the news in Wigan 60 years ago in 1964.

Clearly the construction of a new international swimming pool caused quite a stir but so too did the closure of the Wigan Central railway station and the only time the Fab Four performed in town. The collection also contains a rugby derby and some moody views of town.

.

1. Wigan in 1964

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Wigan mayor, Coun Joseph Johnson, lays the foundation stone for the new Wigan baths in 1964

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. The skeleton of the international pool takes shape

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. The international pool's construction under way

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganBeatles

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.