All of these pictures were taken of amateur football sides, with members of various ages, in the year 1978.
1. Wigan football teams pictured in 1978
. Photo: STAFF
2. Church House FC who were Victoria Cup winners in 1978
. Photo: STAFF
3. The teams line up for a charity football match between the Plough and Harrow and ladies at Shevington . With the ladies at the back is comedian Harry Pemberton
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. The Appley Bridge AFC line-up
. Photo: STAFF
