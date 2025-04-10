Wigan amateur football teams and games in 1978: retro

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Quite a few of these players will have long ago hung up their boots but there’s no harm in reminiscing about the glory days.

All of these pictures were taken of amateur football sides, with members of various ages, in the year 1978.

1. Wigan football teams pictured in 1978

. Photo: STAFF

2. Church House FC who were Victoria Cup winners in 1978

. Photo: STAFF

3. The teams line up for a charity football match between the Plough and Harrow and ladies at Shevington . With the ladies at the back is comedian Harry Pemberton

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. The Appley Bridge AFC line-up

. Photo: STAFF

