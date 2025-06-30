Wigan Armed Forces Day picture special

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Uniforms, bunting and vintage music were much in evidence as Wigan enjoyed its latest Armed Forces Day.

A military parade from Mesnes Park began proceedings followed by fun for all the family on Standishgate, including military vehicles and displays, themed activities, music entertainment, artisan market, fun fair and climbing wall.

1. Wigan Armed Forces Day 2025

. Photo: MA

2. Wigan Armed Forces Day 2025

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Wigan Armed Forces Day 2025

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Wigan Armed Forces Day 2025

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

