By Charles Graham
Published 17th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Boxing Day means partying late into the night - usually in fancy dress – for many a Wiganer as they take to the town centre in the time-honoured tradition.

Here’s the colourful line-up from 2010.

1. Wigan Boxing Day fancy dress 2010

. Photo: STAFF

2. Boxing Day Fancy Dress on King Street Wigan 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Boxing Day Fancy Dress on King Street Wigan 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Boxing Day Fancy Dress on King Street Wigan 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

