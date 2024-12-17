Here’s the colourful line-up from 2010.
1. Wigan Boxing Day fancy dress 2010
. Photo: STAFF
2. Boxing Day Fancy Dress on King Street Wigan 2010
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Boxing Day Fancy Dress on King Street Wigan 2010
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Boxing Day Fancy Dress on King Street Wigan 2010
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.