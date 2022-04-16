Brass band legend Les Neish will raise the roof when he joins Golborne Brass Band’s rehearsals on Wednesday, April 20 to provide interactive training.

It is part of the band’s “side-by-side” sessions, hosted by Wigan’s professional musician Ryan Breen, to give local players the chance to perform alongside world-class musicians.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Golborne Brass Band.

After the training, Mr Neish will be performing a solo, accompanied by the band.

He has created a career as a soloist, chamber musician and educator with a world-wide reputation and is known for his musicianship, artistry and high level of communication.

He is also considered one of the leading tubists of the time and one of musical instrument manufacturer Besson’s artists inspiring the next generation of musicians.

Band manager Norma Tinsley said: “Here at Golborne Band we are really excited for the future of banding and hope to inspire as many amateur musicians as possible.

Musician, Les Neish.

“The band celebrates its 175th anniversary this year and we are excited to offer the ‘side-by-side sessions’ to inspire the local community and keep a brass band in Golborne for at least another 175 years.”

Golborne Brass Band, which is one of the oldest village bands in the country, rehearses on Monday and Wednesday evenings at Golborne Community Club.

As part of its strategy to build back stronger after the global pandemic, the band is keen to continue working in the local community and provide more opportunities in the Wigan borough.

In March, for the first side-by-side session, the band welcomed another professional, Alex Thomas, to the band room and enjoyed an incredible night of inspirational demonstration, advice and guidance.

Golborne Brass Band.

Future sessions will see soprano cornet extraordinaire Ben Richerton, who is a former musician in one of the top brass bands Black Dyke, visit Golborne and offer his expertise.

Golborne Brass Band will open its rehearsal doors to local musicians and fans who would like to watch and participate in the side-by-side sessions.