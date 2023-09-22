WIGAN CASINO: Fabulous 50th anniversary photos on display

Fantastic photographs capturing the last ever night at Wigan Casino have gone on display in the town centre. This accessible exhibition features images taken by Liverpool-based photographer Francesco Mellina, who was commissioned by NME to document the last all-nighter at the famous venue in September 1981, eight years after the club first opened its doors. It is one of several events celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wigan Casino.