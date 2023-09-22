News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

WIGAN CASINO: Fabulous 50th anniversary photos on display

Fantastic photographs capturing the last ever night at Wigan Casino have gone on display in the town centre. This accessible exhibition features images taken by Liverpool-based photographer Francesco Mellina, who was commissioned by NME to document the last all-nighter at the famous venue in September 1981, eight years after the club first opened its doors. It is one of several events celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wigan Casino.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

Last Night @ The Casino - The photographs of Francesco Mellina on display on display at the top of Standishgate and Market Place, Wigan town centre until October 21.

Photographer Francesco Mellina next to one of his favourite photographs in the exhibition.

1. Last Night@Wigan Casino

Photographer Francesco Mellina next to one of his favourite photographs in the exhibition. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The outdoor exhibtion is accessible to everyone visiting Wigan town centre.

2. Last Night@Wigan Casino

The outdoor exhibtion is accessible to everyone visiting Wigan town centre. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The photographs will bring back lots of memories for many people.

3. Last Night@Wigan Casino

The photographs will bring back lots of memories for many people. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

4. Last Night@Wigan Casino

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolWigan