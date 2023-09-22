WIGAN CASINO: Fabulous 50th anniversary photos on display
Fantastic photographs capturing the last ever night at Wigan Casino have gone on display in the town centre. This accessible exhibition features images taken by Liverpool-based photographer Francesco Mellina, who was commissioned by NME to document the last all-nighter at the famous venue in September 1981, eight years after the club first opened its doors. It is one of several events celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wigan Casino.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:45 BST
Last Night @ The Casino - The photographs of Francesco Mellina on display on display at the top of Standishgate and Market Place, Wigan town centre until October 21.
