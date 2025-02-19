Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warm tributes have been paid to the American singing legend Tommy Hunt who became a regular at The Wigan Casino and remained a friend of the town forever after.

The Soul and Northern Soul performer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee died earlier this month at the age of 91.

His close pal, recording manager and former Casino DJ Russ Winstanley said this adopted Englishman would be “sorely missed.”

Hunt would perform to packed-out Allnighters at the famous Station Road venue and returned many times after it closed for shows at local clubs as well as the Grand Arcade in 2009 which, of course, stands on the site of the Casino.​

Tommy Hunt right at home in Wigan

Born in 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the young Tommy showed musical promise from an early age and entered many talent shows.

In Chicago he formed a group called the Five Echoes and was then drafted into the famous group The Flamingos whose biggest hit came in 1959 with I Only Have Eyes for You, which Dusty Springfield loved, recorded and turned into a worldwide smash.

Hunt became a regular performer at the New York Apollo alongside artists including Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, The Supremes, Dionne Warwick and Chuck Berry.

By 1969, he was touring Europe and ended up in the UK.

Tommy Hunt performing in the Grand Arcade - close to where the Wigan Casino once stood - in 2009

After several performances in its theatre clubs, Hunt sang at the second anniversary of Wigan Casino and there followed success on the Northern Soul scene.

He was approached by Russ and Mike Walker of the Casino, and released several hits on Spark Records.

The first was a cover version of a song formerly sung by Roy Hamilton, titled Crackin' Up which peaked at 39 in the UK charts in 1975.

Then came another chart success Loving on the Losing Side and his track, One Fine Morning, reached No 44 in 1976.

The record cover of Tommy Hunt - Live at The Wigan Casino

Russ, who says he will be announcing a Tommy Hunt tribute night very soon, said: “It is so very sad to lose such an incredible singer and personality whom I first met in 1973 at Blackburn's Cavendish Club.

"I'd never heard of him before but I was so blown away by his incredible performance that I had to meet him afterwards and invite him to my new Allnighter at Wigan Casino.

"He loved the music, people, venue and seeing Billy Butler live.

"Little did I know he would ask me to be his recording manager and record the Tommy Hunt Live at Wigan Casino album and have those hit singles.

Tommy Hunt at Wigan Casino

"He was now living in the UK and I was always with him for Top of the Pops and other TV shows.

"We worked together over 100 times and after the Casino closed in 1981, around the UK including the Northern Soul Weekenders I organised at Butlins venues attracting almost 9,000 Soul lovers to Skegness, Minehead and Bognor Regis. There were more Weekenders too for Warner Brothers Hotels.

"Like us, Tommy loved these: his personality and wonderful shows won everyone over.

“Since the Casino closed Tommy continued to appear at many local clubs in Wigan including Maximes, The Monaco and, just a few years ago, at the Charles Dickens.

"He will be sorely missed. He was my best friend.”

Tommy died in his adopted West Yorkshire town of Pontefract on February 12.