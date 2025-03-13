Eight decades after leaving the British Army, a 100-year-old Wigan borough war hero has been presented with a coveted veterans badge at last.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eric Radcliffe took part in the D-Day landings and is already much decorated, not least being a recipient of France’s top military medal the Legion D’Honneur.

But until this month, conspicuous by its absence from his collection was an HM Armed Forces Veterans Badge and citation from the Ministry of Defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The badge was launched in 2004 to raise the profile of veterans by assisting the wider public to recognise them, so it’s not like Eric has been waiting an average lifetime for the honour, but veteran pals at Wigan’s Armed Forces Community Hub (AFCH) saw that a wrong needed to be righted and arranged for him to receive one.

Left to right: Jo Platt, Eric Radcliffe and his daughter Yvonne Brownrigg

Being a Leigh resident Eric, accompanied by his daughter Yvonne Brownrigg, was presented with the badge by his constituency MP Jo Platt at the hub.

It’s an honour richly deserved.

Eric joined the Grenadier Guards days after his 18th birthday and was sent to Normandy with his comrades in July 1944.

The tank gunner operator took part in battles at Caen, Cagny Arras and Caumont, travelling from Normandy through France, to Belgium and Nijmegen in Holland and claims that on several occasions he was very lucky not have been killed, unlike many of his comrades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric Radcliffe's veteran's medal

On that final trip he fell severely ill with jaundice, a life-threatening disease at that time, and was sent home in December 1944.

He then spent four months on guard duty in Oslo, eventually serving out his time in the army as an orderly room clerk in the Reserves, after returning home to Leigh, where he married and started a family.

At the presentation Ms Platt spoke about Eric's wartime career, thanked him for his exemplary service and acknowledged all the veterans within the borough for their contributions to our freedom today.

She then spent time with Eric and other veterans talking about all their experiences and, of course, the pride of living in Wigan borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left to right: Stan Crane, Jo Platt, Eric Radcliffe and Charlie Neve, a director at the Armed Forces headquarters in Wigan

A hub spokespersonsaid: ”Many of our members at the AFCH were very proud to be able to share their support with Eric as Jo presented him with his Armed Forces Veteran’s lapel badge and MoD citation.

"Eric had not been issued his badge before, and the HQ members, led by Stan Crane, organised the badge and today's presentation.