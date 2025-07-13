Wigan folk ready for Wakes Weeks in 1969: retro pictures

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
Wakes weeks were for generations the high spot of the year for many Wigan residents.

Factories, businesses and shops all simultaneously closed for the co-ordinated holiday as thousands of Wiganers, dressed to impress, took trains and buses to the seaside – most often Blackpool, Southport and North Wales – for their annual family break.

.

1. Wiganers heading off on their jollies during Wakes Weeks 1969

. Photo: STAFF

.

2. Buckets and spades at the ready for young lads waiting on the market square for their coaches to take them on the annual Wakes Weeks holidays

. Photo: GB

.

3. Boarding the train at Wigan North Western

. Photo: GB

.

4. Wiganers often me at the market square to board coaches to the seaside

. Photo: GB

