Factories, businesses and shops all simultaneously closed for the co-ordinated holiday as thousands of Wiganers, dressed to impress, took trains and buses to the seaside – most often Blackpool, Southport and North Wales – for their annual family break.
1. Wiganers heading off on their jollies during Wakes Weeks 1969
. Photo: STAFF
2. Buckets and spades at the ready for young lads waiting on the market square for their coaches to take them on the annual Wakes Weeks holidays
. Photo: GB
3. Boarding the train at Wigan North Western
. Photo: GB
4. Wiganers often me at the market square to board coaches to the seaside
. Photo: GB
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.