Fondly remembered by many, Wigan Grammar School used to be the oldest educational establishment in town. It is no more but these pictures are a handy reminder of its halcyon days.

Sporting and academic achievements plus events feature in this photo album from the 1960s and 1970s.

RETRO 1972 Sporting awards are presented at Wigan Grammar School in 1972

1. RETRO 1972

RETRO 1972 Sporting awards are presented at Wigan Grammar School in 1972 Photo: staff

Wigan Grammar School boys set for a cycling trip in the 1960s.

2. RETRO

Wigan Grammar School boys set for a cycling trip in the 1960s. Photo: STAFF

Wigan Grammar School cross country team in 1963.

3. 1963

Wigan Grammar School cross country team in 1963. Photo: STAFF

RETRO 1971 Wigan Grammar School annual summer sports day

4. 1971

RETRO 1971 Wigan Grammar School annual summer sports day Photo: staff

