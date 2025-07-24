Wigan Jazz Fest remembered in first year it isn't staged

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
For decades July was the month when music lovers both here and abroad cleared their calendars for the Wigan International Jazz Festival. This month would have been its 40th anniversary but, sadly, the plug was pulled on it earlier this year just short of the landmark.

So this gallery fondly reminds folk of how huge, popular and culturally important it was and what they’re missing now.

1. Wigan International Jazz Festival remembered

2. Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra members with trumpeting legend Maynard Ferguson

3. Cleo Lane and Johnny Dankworth on stage at The Mill at the Pier

4. An early picture of the Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra who performed at every single Wigan International Jazz Festival starting in the mid-1980s

