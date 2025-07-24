So this gallery fondly reminds folk of how huge, popular and culturally important it was and what they’re missing now.
1. Wigan International Jazz Festival remembered
. Photo: STAFF
2. Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra members with trumpeting legend Maynard Ferguson
. Photo: STAFF
3. Cleo Lane and Johnny Dankworth on stage at The Mill at the Pier
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
4. An early picture of the Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra who performed at every single Wigan International Jazz Festival starting in the mid-1980s
. Photo: STAFF
