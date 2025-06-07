Among them must be one of the oldest images in our entire collection, dating back 136 years!
1. Wigan people, places and events in Junes years ago
. Photo: STAFF
2. Winners of the Wigan Observer Grass Roots Rugby League Tournament, Orrell St James celebrate after beating Leigh East 30-12 in the final at Ashton on Sunday June 7 1992
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Smartly turned out youngsters taking part in the annual Wigan Whit Walks in June 1968
. Photo: STAFF
4. Wigan and Leigh Hospice Star Trekkers midnight walk from the JJB Stadium covering eight miles to raise funds for the hospice. Pictured are Cheryl and Linda Smallwood with Mandy Simpson and Tracy Gaskell in June 20 2009
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
