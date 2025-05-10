Wigan Mesnes Park VE Day party pictures

By Charles Graham
Published 10th May 2025, 16:38 BST
Updated 10th May 2025, 16:53 BST
A week of events, including solemn ceremonies and street parties to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day ended in Wigan with a big knees-up at Mesnes Park.

Thousands of people, both young and old, took advantage of the glorious weather to listen to brass bands, peruse exhibitions, play games and enjoy picnics on the lawns.

.

1. VE Day anniversary celebrations in Wigan's Mesnes Park

. Photo: CG

.

2. Mesnes Park's 80th anniversary VE Day party

. Photo: CG

.

3. Mesnes Park's 80th anniversary VE Day party

. Photo: CG

.

4. Mesnes Park's 80th anniversary VE Day party

. Photo: CG

