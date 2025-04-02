Here is a nostalgic selection of pictures taken of various mills – not just cotton ones – by our photographers during the last century.
1. Wigan mills and workers in the 20th century
Redundant workers face a bleak future on Friday 21st of February 1975 as it is announced that Empress cotton mill in Anderton Street, Higher Ince, is to close. Photo: Frank Orrell
Workers at Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s. Photo: Frank Orrell
Time for a mug of tea at Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s. Photo: Frank Orrell
