Wigan mills in action in the 20th century

By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Alongside coal, Wigan’s mills were a foundation stone of the local economy for generations and employed large parts of the local population (particularly women).

Here is a nostalgic selection of pictures taken of various mills – not just cotton ones – by our photographers during the last century.

1. Wigan mills and workers in the 20th century

Redundant workers face a bleak future on Friday 21st of February 1975 as it is announced that Empress cotton mill in Anderton Street, Higher Ince, is to close. Photo: Frank Orrell

Workers at Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s. Photo: Frank Orrell

Time for a mug of tea at Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s. Photo: Frank Orrell

