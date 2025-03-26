Wigan news 22 years ago: pictures from 2003
Published 26th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Awards, celebrations and charity cheque hand-overs all feature in these pictures from the Wigan Today library dating back 22 years.
1. People making Wigan's news in 2003
Wigan news in pictures in 2003 Photo: STAFF
2. RETRO
Pupils at Hindley Green Community Primary School promote eating five-a-day as fruit is given out at school. Photo: staff
3. RETRO
Wigan Warriors fans meet the new mascot 'Mighty Max' at Tesco Extra, Central Park, Wigan. Photo: staff
4. RETRO
2003 - Pupils from St Edmund Arrowsmith high school celebrate winning an award for poetry. Photo: staff
