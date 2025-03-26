Wigan news 22 years ago: pictures from 2003

By Michelle Adamson
Published 26th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Awards, celebrations and charity cheque hand-overs all feature in these pictures from the Wigan Today library dating back 22 years.

We hope you enjoy them.

Wigan news in pictures in 2003

1. People making Wigan's news in 2003

Wigan news in pictures in 2003 Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Pupils at Hindley Green Community Primary School promote eating five-a-day as fruit is given out at school.

2. RETRO

Pupils at Hindley Green Community Primary School promote eating five-a-day as fruit is given out at school. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Wigan Warriors fans meet the new mascot 'Mighty Max' at Tesco Extra, Central Park, Wigan.

3. RETRO

Wigan Warriors fans meet the new mascot 'Mighty Max' at Tesco Extra, Central Park, Wigan. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
2003 - Pupils from St Edmund Arrowsmith high school celebrate winning an award for poetry.

4. RETRO

2003 - Pupils from St Edmund Arrowsmith high school celebrate winning an award for poetry. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice