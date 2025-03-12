Who and what were making the Wigan headlines in 1977placeholder image
Who and what were making the Wigan headlines in 1977

Wigan news from 1977 in pictures

By Michelle Adamson
Published 12th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
Famous folk visiting the borough, a trip round Potter’s Herbal Remedies factory and scenes from Wigan Carnival appear in this picture gallery dating from 1977.

This should test longer memories.

The Comet Youth Club, Poolstock, "It's a Knockout " float with Queen, Joan Heyes, Rosebud, Joanne Miller, Princess, Gillian Ward, and retinue at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 28th of May 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

A huge crowd watches the Wigan Carnival parade make its way up Standishgate on Saturday 28th of May 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

Compound Zinc type ointments in production at Potter's Herbs factory in Leyland Mill Lane in March 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan Lions Hawaiian style at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 28th of May 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

