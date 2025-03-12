This should test longer memories.
1. RETRO
The Comet Youth Club, Poolstock, "It's a Knockout " float with Queen, Joan Heyes, Rosebud, Joanne Miller, Princess, Gillian Ward, and retinue at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 28th of May 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO
A huge crowd watches the Wigan Carnival parade make its way up Standishgate on Saturday 28th of May 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
Compound Zinc type ointments in production at Potter's Herbs factory in Leyland Mill Lane in March 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. RETRO
Wigan Lions Hawaiian style at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 28th of May 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell