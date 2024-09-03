Wigan news in 1979: celebrity fair opening, science fair and swinging vicar!
Memories of 1979 will be summoned up by this picture gallery from news events 45 years ago.
A comedy legend opening a fair, performers of all kinds and a vicar on a swing all feature!
1. Wrightington Hospital Garden Party opened by radio and film star Sandy "Can you hear me Mother?" Powell
2. Wigan group "The Condemned" in rehearsal
3. A cattle auction in aid of Wigan Hospice
4. Rev Walker weighs in as he goes on a sponsored slim in aid of Wigan Hospice during Lent
