All these pictures were taken 38 years ago for the Wigan Observer and accompanied reports of breaking news, sporting achievments, events and celebrity visits.

So cast minds and memories back to 1987!

1. Picture memories from Wigan in 1987

2. 1987

Top Jamaican sprinter Don Quarrie who was a former 200 metres Olympic champion and six times Commonwealth gold medalist with girls from St. Thomas More High School at Robin Park. He was there to aid many of the North's top female sprinters at a coaching clinic on Friday 6th of February 1987. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 1987

Gala Queen, Rachel Donnelly, is chaired at Highfield Grange Gala on Sunday 30th of August 1987. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1987

Cleaning up operations by residents of Millbank in Appley Bridge after devastating floods on the weekend of 22nd and 23rd of August 1987. A nearby culvert couldn't take the raging torrent after a freak storm and 40 houses were flooded to depths of 12 feet. Photo: Frank Orrell

