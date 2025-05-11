It includes the opening of the Grand Arcade shopping centre.
1. 2007
Pictures of Wigan people and events in 2007 Photo: STAFF
2. 2007
The stamp of approval. Postman Alan Varley with Key Stage 1 pupils Amy, Joshua, Emily and Matthew after opening Winstanley County Primary School's own post office Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 2007
Wigan rugby league legends Billy Boston and Billy Blan reunited at a party to celebrate the re-opening of Westwood Lodge Nursing and Care Centre in Poolstock after refurbishment Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 2007
Pupils from Mab's Cross Primary School, Wigan Photo: staff