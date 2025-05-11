Wigan news in pictures from 2007

By Michelle Adamson
Published 11th May 2025, 15:45 BST
It’s amazing to think that 2007 is now 18 years in the past and, boy, has a lot happened since. This retrospective reminds us of just a few events that happened in Wigan during that year.

It includes the opening of the Grand Arcade shopping centre.

Pictures of Wigan people and events in 2007

1. 2007

Pictures of Wigan people and events in 2007 Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
The stamp of approval. Postman Alan Varley with Key Stage 1 pupils Amy, Joshua, Emily and Matthew after opening Winstanley County Primary School's own post office

2. 2007

The stamp of approval. Postman Alan Varley with Key Stage 1 pupils Amy, Joshua, Emily and Matthew after opening Winstanley County Primary School's own post office Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan rugby league legends Billy Boston and Billy Blan reunited at a party to celebrate the re-opening of Westwood Lodge Nursing and Care Centre in Poolstock after refurbishment

3. 2007

Wigan rugby league legends Billy Boston and Billy Blan reunited at a party to celebrate the re-opening of Westwood Lodge Nursing and Care Centre in Poolstock after refurbishment Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Pupils from Mab's Cross Primary School, Wigan

4. 2007

Pupils from Mab's Cross Primary School, Wigan Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGrand Arcade
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice