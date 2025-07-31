Wigan people and events pictured in 1952

By Charles Graham
Published 31st Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
Life in Wigan 73 years ago is captured in this gallery of black and white pictures taken in 1952.

How times have changed since.

1. Standish Lower Ground CE School

2. Wigan Boys' Club band at St Paul's, London

3. George Formby, his wife Beryl and their dog Punch at Beryldene, Fairhaven. George was recovering after illness forced him to leave the London show Zip Goes a Million

4. Britannia Bridge County Girls School in 1952

