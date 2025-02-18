Wigan people and places in the 1960s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 18th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
Here are some vintage photographs for people with longish memories or those interested in the past. They are of Wigan people and places in the 1960s.

How times have changed.

Wigan in the 1960s

RETRO 1960s Road works were disrupted on Wigan's Hallgate in the town centre with the discovery of Roman remains.

Retro 1965 The annual St George's Day parade starting from Wigan Grammar School on Parsons Walk in the town centre.

The Brown and Haigh clothing factory at the end of Wood Street, Wigan, in the 1960s.

Wigan
