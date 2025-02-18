Wigan people and places in the 1960s
Published 18th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
Here are some vintage photographs for people with longish memories or those interested in the past. They are of Wigan people and places in the 1960s.
1. Wigan in the 1960s
Wigan in the 1960s Photo: STAFF
2. RETRO
RETRO 1960s
Road works were disrupted on Wigan's Hallgate in the town centre with the discovery of Roman remains. Photo: gb
3. Retro 1965
Retro 1965
The annual St George's Day parade starting from Wigan Grammar School on Parsons Walk in the town centre. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. RETRO
The Brown and Haigh clothing factory at the end of Wood Street, Wigan, in the 1960s. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.