Wigan primary schools celebrating centenaries in 1975

By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
This well-timed gallery of pictures features Bryn St Peter’s CE Primary School in Downall Green Road and Roby Mill CE Primary School both celebrating their centenary years in 1975.

It does need a brilliant mathematician to deduce they have now clocked up 150 years. Happy birthday again!

A 1975 class picture of Bryn St. Peters.

A 1975 class picture of Bryn St. Peters. Photo: Frank Orrell

Bryn St. Peters CE Primary School, Downall Green Road, which was celebrating its centenary in 1975. Early notable pupils were Evelyn Walkden who became an MP and Stephen Walsh who became War Minister.

Bryn St. Peters CE Primary School, Downall Green Road, which was celebrating its centenary in 1975. Early notable pupils were Evelyn Walkden who became an MP and Stephen Walsh who became War Minister. Photo: Frank Orrell

A photograph from 1915 at Roby Mill Primary School.

A photograph from 1915 at Roby Mill Primary School. Photo: Frank Orrell

An early 1900s class picture of Bryn St. Peters.

An early 1900s class picture of Bryn St. Peters. Photo: Frank Orrell

