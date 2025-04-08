It does need a brilliant mathematician to deduce they have now clocked up 150 years. Happy birthday again!
A 1975 class picture of Bryn St. Peters. Photo: Frank Orrell
Bryn St. Peters CE Primary School, Downall Green Road, which was celebrating its centenary in 1975. Early notable pupils were Evelyn Walkden who became an MP and Stephen Walsh who became War Minister. Photo: Frank Orrell
A photograph from 1915 at Roby Mill Primary School. Photo: Frank Orrell
An early 1900s class picture of Bryn St. Peters. Photo: Frank Orrell
