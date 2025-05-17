Wigan prizes and presentations as pictured in 1979
Published 17th May 2025, 07:30 BST
This delving into the Wigan Today photographic library pulls out variety of prize-giving and presentation photos all taken in the borough in 1979
1. The 4th Wigan Scouts with the Richardson Cup
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Recipients of the Liverpool Shipwreck and Humane Society award, left to right: Gary Southern, William Hyde, and John Bradburn at Wigan town hall
. Photo: SUBMITTED
3. Second Wigan Town St Mark's Girl Guides Sharon Fieldhouse and April James with their Queen's Guides certificates
. Photo: STAFF
4. Hansard journalists from Nigeria visit Wigan town hall with Mayor Coun Len Sumner
. Photo: SUBMITTED