Wigan prizes and presentations as pictured in 1979

By Charles Graham
Published 17th May 2025, 07:30 BST
This delving into the Wigan Today photographic library pulls out variety of prize-giving and presentation photos all taken in the borough in 1979

1. The 4th Wigan Scouts with the Richardson Cup

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

2. Recipients of the Liverpool Shipwreck and Humane Society award, left to right: Gary Southern, William Hyde, and John Bradburn at Wigan town hall

. Photo: SUBMITTED

3. Second Wigan Town St Mark's Girl Guides Sharon Fieldhouse and April James with their Queen's Guides certificates

. Photo: STAFF

4. Hansard journalists from Nigeria visit Wigan town hall with Mayor Coun Len Sumner

. Photo: SUBMITTED

