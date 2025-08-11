Wigan secondary schools pictured in 1971

By Michelle Adamson
Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
Countless have been our photographers’ visits to Wigan secondary schools over the decades and here are just a sample of pictures taken in one year, 1971.

Pemberton Secondary Girls’ School, Up Holland Grammar School and Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, have starring roles in this gallery.

Mike Wallace and Mike Senior on a horizontal milling machine in the metalwork room at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971.

1. 1971

Mike Wallace and Mike Senior on a horizontal milling machine in the metalwork room at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Pupils on a lunchtime break at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971.

2. 1971

Pupils on a lunchtime break at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
A game of basketball in the school gym at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971.

3. 1971

A game of basketball in the school gym at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Christian brothers who taught at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971. Left to right, Brother Ring, Brother Corcoran, Brother Davies, Brother O'Halloran and Brother Thornhill.

4. 1971

Christian brothers who taught at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971. Left to right, Brother Ring, Brother Corcoran, Brother Davies, Brother O'Halloran and Brother Thornhill. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WiganOrrell
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice