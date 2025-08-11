Pemberton Secondary Girls’ School, Up Holland Grammar School and Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, have starring roles in this gallery.
1. 1971
Mike Wallace and Mike Senior on a horizontal milling machine in the metalwork room at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1971
Pupils on a lunchtime break at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1971
A game of basketball in the school gym at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1971
Christian brothers who taught at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971. Left to right, Brother Ring, Brother Corcoran, Brother Davies, Brother O'Halloran and Brother Thornhill. Photo: Frank Orrell