Take a look at these fabulous pictures from our archives.
1. 1986
Steeplejack, steam enthusiast and cult television personality Fred Dibnah gets a bit steamed up as he meets the Ashton Carnival Queen Diane Galvin on Saturday 14th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1986
World, Olympic and European decathlon champion Daley Thompson competing in the high jump representing his club Essex Beagles at Robin Park, Wigan, on Saturday 5th of July 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1986
Princess Anne shares a joke with workers after performing the official opening when she visited Stuart Edgar's new tissue manufacturing factory on the South Lancashire Industrial Estate at Bryn on Tuesday 18th of March 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1986
West Indian and Lancashire cricket legend Clive Lloyd under the bats held by Warren Aspinall, right, Everton and ex Wigan Athletic striker, and Gordon Bennett, captain for the day, before Lloyd's testimonial match at Orrell Red Triangle Cricket Club on Sunday 29th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell