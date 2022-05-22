Wiganers look back at when they celebrated the Coronation of the Queen

At a Wigan street party during the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, one reader recalls their memories of when Her Majesty began her record tenure on the throne.

Families in the tiny Bradley community of Standish went to town with their Coronation celebrations to honour their newly installed monarch.

Regal retinue: Pictured during the crowning ceremony (left to right) Billy Johnson is the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Ann Bentham, Jim Bentham (Ann's brother) and Roy Hayward are attendants together with Jean Eccleston, Barbara Johnson and Eileen Topping.

Everyone turned out to enjoy the fun and excitement of a colourful Coronation ceremony, while they played traditional games in the local farmer's field and had a super tea-time treat.

For Eileen Rafferty (nee Topping), who was just four years old at the time and had a part in the Coronation pageant, the events of nearly 70 years ago have been brought back to life.

Now living in Congleton, Eileen recollects the celebration events which started in a procession from Broomfield House farm, owned by the Bentham family.

The Coronation characters, with farmer's daughter, Ann Bentham as Queen Elizabeth, then made their way to a nearby field.

Tucking in: Kenneth Tidmarsh (looking at camera) with (right to left) five girls including Dianne Pilkington, Barbara Johnson and Eileen Topping.

Eileen recalls: “I remember it as being just before 'Silverdene' which was the home of Ethel and Tommy Mason.

“The procession went into the field there where we had games and sandwiches.”

“I was only four at the time and my long-time friend, Jean Lowe (nee Eccleston), was only three.

“We lived at 221 Bradley Lane and Jean lived at 233.

They’re off: children enjoy the fun and games.

“I now live in Congleton, Cheshire, and Jean is the only person I am in touch with.

"We've been friends for almost 70 years.”

Children from the Preston Road area of Standish joined in the 1953 Coronation celebrations.

Kathleen Silcock (now Mayor) and her friend Barbara Trafford (now Haggarty) got together to remember the day fondly and the fun of taking part in the street procession.

Mr Tommy Mason is pictured (right) at the crowning ceremony. Eileen is unsure of other man's identity but it could be farmer Ernest Bentham.

Kathleen was Queen for the day and led her retinue in Preston Road and Moores Lane. She said: “I wasn't very old and can’t remember much.

"But I do know we had a fabulous childhood growing up on Preston Road and my mum was always organising something.

“I recollect the celebration tea was held at the rear of the row of terraced houses next door to Robinson's shop on Preston Road.”

Barbara loved the fun day, adding: “I remember us having lots of fun and lots to eat. None of the families had much money but we had jam sandwiches, well we called them butties, probably egg sandwiches, jelly and cakes.

“Everyone contributed and everywhere was decorated in red white and blue, even the tables.

“They borrowed the long seat from dad's shop, as we had a gent’s hairdressers, so we could all sit at the table.

Children enjoy the fun and games.

"Kathleen's mum and Mrs Hooson made all the outfits.

“We had a fabulous day.

"We played games and I remember I was allowed to stay up later, which was a treat!”

On parade: Photograph includes Dianne Pilkington, Barbara Johnson, Eileen Topping and Jean Eccleston with Roy Hayward and Jim Bentham just before the banner.

Queen for the day: Farmer's daughter Ann Bentham.

Regal scene: (Left to right) crown bearer John Rainford, Billy Johnson is the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Ann Bentham.

GOD BLESS OUR QUEEN: Ready for their tea-time treat. Back row, left to right - John Smith, John Trafford, Richard Bowering, Wilfred Silcock, David Pilkington. Second row from back, left to right: Winifred Smith, Hazel Maloney, Joan Danson, Geoffrey Silcock, Jean Hooson, Sheila Bowering, Margaret Trafford. Third row from back, left to right: Marie Grady, Barbara Trafford, Alan Forshaw, Kathleen Silcock, David Harrison, Rosaline Lea, Janice Harrison, Julie Robinson, Dorothy Smith, Anne Bispham. Front row, left to right - Johnny Forshaw, David Grady, Graham Hooson and Dennis Heaton.