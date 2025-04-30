Wiganers offered chance of hospitality at Everton's final Goodison game
For buying a charity raffle ticket could earn someone VIP treatment on this milestone for the club on May 18.
Bill Kenyon, the owner of Holland Hall Hotel in Up Holland is a lifelong Evertonian, and along with several business associates, has donated a seat in his VIP box at Goodison which can be won in a raffle in support of Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
"It'll be a true luxury football experience," said Bill, himself a former Wigan Athletic FC owner.
"We've been thinking about how to give Goodison - 'the old lady' - a fitting send off after 133 years of hosting the Toffees, and thought why not promote an Everton fan, or introduce a football lover, to VIP treatment at a Premier League game, on this special date - a tricky match against nothing-to-lose Southampton?
"Of course, those nothing-to-lose games can often be among the most entertaining of the season - and how and where better to watch than from a VIP private box?"
Raffle tickets are £5 each through the specialist competition website Raffall: https://raffall.com/383278/enter-raffle-to-win-a-private-box-seat-at-everton-18th-may-hosted-by-bill-kenyon
The site is now open, with entries being accepted until 5pm on Tuesday May 13. The winner will be announced on Friday May 16 for the game two days later and whose kick-off is at noon. 100 per cent of proceeds will go to Alder Hey Children's Charity
The winner won't just get one of the best seats in the stadium, but also pre-match three-course meal and drinks, a half-time cheeseboard, and one hour post-match hospitality.
"Everton is a friendly club, so no matter if the winner happens not to be a club fan, they'll be welcome," said Bill.
Full terms and conditions are available by clicking through the Raffall competition entry page.
