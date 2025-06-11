Wigan's Darlington Street pictured through the years

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
Darlington is a significant route into Wigan town centre and has been pictured by our photographers many times over the decades.

Here is a selection featuring residents, landmarks, businesses and events.

1. Darlington Street, Wigan, over the years

. Photo: STAFF

2. A view looking up Millgate, centre, with Darlington Street and Horse Shoe Hotel on the right and Unilec Electronics and Wigan International Pool on the left in 1976

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Inga Vozgirdiene at the Tevyne shop

. Photo: MA

4. The Silverwell pub on Darlington Street in 1984

. Photo: FO

